The first intramural team sports competitions held on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in nearly six months took place on Aug. 17 as the MCCS Lejeune-New River Sports Intramural Softball League’s opening day featured a triple header at Harry Agganis Softball Stadium.
The Military Police topped the 2d Transportation Support Battalion (2d TSB) Broncos 18-8 in the first game. With both teams all square 4-4 after three innings, the Military Police put up nine runs in the top half of the fourth and kept their foot on the gas.
For the Military Police’s head coach Marine Corps Maj. Eric Russell, being able to get back out on the field has been a huge positive for Marines’ morale.
“It’s fun,” Russell said. “The esprit de corps, doing competitive Marine Corps-esque things, just getting out of the office and having a safe, fun, competitive environment where the Marines can get out and do something other than sit in the barracks and play video games is just overall good.”
Capt. Anthony Sierawski went 4-4 with four singles and three runs for the Military Police. Sgt. Benjamin Bert led the way for the Broncos with a pair of doubles and two runs.
Both team’s coaches from the opening game felt confident in the safety precautions being taken by the league to keep players both safe and comfortable.
“I think we are doing it intelligently,” Russell said. “I think it’s great that MCCS and the athletic director were able to piece together a way for Marines to get outside, be competitive and be able to do intramural sports.”
“I have no concerns with health,” said Marine Corps Staff Sgt. James DiDomenico, head coach of the 2d TSB Broncos. “I think [they are] doing a great job with social distancing, putting masks on, hand sanitizing [and] everything like that. We are doing what we have to do so we can get out here and play.”
The 10-team league’s season is scheduled to run through mid-September.
Mil.Po. 3 0 1 9 1 4 - 18
Broncos 2 2 0 2 2 0 - 8
Other scores from Monday night:
Ammo Co. 18, CLR-2 2
2d CEB 14, 2d Recon 2