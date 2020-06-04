Honoring Lejeune’s spring sports seniors
We continue our series recognizing Lejeune High School’s spring sports seniors with the girls track team who only got to compete in two meets this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
We are taking the time to feature these ladies because of the adversity they faced in their final semester of high school and the resilience they’ve learned as a result. No senior’s contribution to their school should go unrecognized, especially during such trying times.
Aubrey Cheek
- Plans to attend East Carolina University to major in music education
- Favorite LHS memory was Junior Prom
Angelina Heiser
- Plans to attend ECU to major in elementary education
- Favorite LHS memories are the friendships gained
Kayla Lazaro
- Plans to attend Campbell University on an Army ROTC Scholarship
- Favorite LHS memory was doing the LHS talent show with her mom
Caroline Morgan
- Plans to attend ECU and major in nursing to become a Registered Nurse
- Favorite LHS memory is being a part of the tennis team
Georgia Lee
- Plans to attend Abilene Christian University to major in special education
- Favorite LHS memories include going to states
Kayla Stevens
- Plans to attend Elizabeth City State University to major in social work
- Favorite LHS memories include playing sports
Isabella Stone
- Member of the 2019-2020 Lejeune High School Cheerleading team
Hannah Velarde
- Plans to attend Liberty University to major in strategic intelligence
- Favorite LHS memories include participating in powderpuff football
Madison Williams
- Member of the 2019-2020 Lejeune High School Cheerleading team (Winter MVP)
Pick up a free paper or check www.camplejeuneglobe.com/sports again next week to meet a new set of LHS spring sports seniors. All LHS spring sports seniors will be recognized in one gallery at the conclusion of the series.