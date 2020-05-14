Honoring Lejeune’s spring sports seniors
Lejeune High School spring sports seniors:
It is impossible to fully express the feelings I have for those of you who must come to terms with never getting to put on your LHS uniform for competition again. I wish I could say I understood, and that you’ll get your senior season sometime, but unfortunately that’s just not reality.
So to help ease some of the pain caused by these truly unprecedented times, we will be recognizing each of Lejeune High School’s spring sports seniors over the next several weeks. We hope this will spread some cheer and Devil Pup spirit by helping you all remember the season and careers you began, but were unable to finish due to uncontrollable, unexpected circumstances.
Part One, Baseball
We begin our recognition of Lejeune High School’s spring sports seniors with the baseball team. They opened up their season, and ended it, at Northside-Jacksonville on March 11, falling by a score of 11-3. It was a day before the announcement was made that the season would be suspended. It was also Coach George Markle’s first outing as skipper of the Devil Pups. From going to a team practice and attending the season opener, I could tell the team had a real sense of optimism about it that this was going to be a year of winning, but what unfolded was out of all of our hands.
Enjoy this closer look at Lejeune baseball’s three seniors: Chris Quinones, Ethan Skillings and Evan Romero.
Chris Quinones
- Team Captain
- Four-year varsity player
- Recipient of multiple Student of the Class awards for Web Design and PowerPoint
- Plans to attend Coastal Carolina Community College’s Electronics Engineering Technology Program before transferring to East Carolina University
- Favorite LHS memory is hitting the walk off hit against Jones Senior
Ethan Skillings
- Three-sport athlete at LHS
- All-Conference football player
- Two-time wrestling regional qualifier
- Football, wrestling and baseball team captain
- Plans to pursue an enlistment in the military and, eventually, a career in law enforcement
- Favorite LHS memory is the 62-0 win over Jones Senior in football in 2019
Evan Romero
- Starting pitcher in Lejeune’s lone game of 2020
- Played forward on Lejeune’s state playoff basketball team in the 2019-20 season
- Plans to attend Coastal Carolina Community College before touring schools in Washington state
- Favorite LHS memory is winning by a walk off hit against Jones Senior in the 2019 season
- He will most miss his teammates
