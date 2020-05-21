Honoring Lejeune’s spring sports seniors
No Lejeune High School spring sports team got the short end of the stick more than the golf team. After weeks of preparation and anticipation, the team’s season ended before it even began just days prior to their first scheduled match.
Coach Michael Phillips had a large team this spring and high hopes for his golfers. Several Devil Pups had a real shot at making the state championship, Phillips thought, after having one golfer make the state tournament a year ago.
Back in early March, no one could have imagined that the team would not be able to compete in even a single match. So in honor of the LHS golf team’s four seniors that were unable to tee it up in a real match this spring, let’s take a look at who they are, where they are headed and what they have most cherished about being a Lejeune Devil Pup.
Dean Fecteau
- Military Child of the Year Finalist
- Lejeune Scholar and National Honor Society President
- Swim team captain and state meet participant
- Plans to attend the Air Force Academy before pursuing a career as an Air Force Officer
- Favorite LHS memories include the all-day Veterans Day Parade and Marine Corps Ball Celebration with his fellow JROTC Cadets
Kaleb Lavato
- LHS JROTC and Cyber Patriot Team Member
- Plans to attend the University of Texas at San Antonio to major in cyber technology before pursuing a career as a cyber hacker
- Favorite LHS memory was making friends right away after arriving at Lejeune
Nick Simon
- National Honor Society and Newspaper Club member
- Played point guard on Lejeune’s state playoff basketball team (2019-20)
- Also named Lejeune’s most improved basketball player
- Plans to attend NC State University
- Favorite LHS memories include going to basketball camp at NC State, eating lunch with friends and attending soccer games to cheer on his classmates
Hunter Uebelacker
- National Leadership Award recipient
- LHS Rifle Team and Cyber Patriot Team Captain
- Awarded NC Scholarship for Children of Wartime Veterans
- Three-time Bronze Presidential Service Award recipient
- Plans to attend UNC Wilmington to major in computer science before pursuing a career as a Navy Cyber Warfare Engineer Officer
- Favorite LHS memories include being on the rifle team
Pick up a free copy of next week's paper or check www.camplejeuneglobe.com/sports again next week to meet a new set of LHS spring sports seniors. All LHS spring sports seniors will be recognized in one gallery at the conclusion of the series.