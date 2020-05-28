Honoring Lejeune’s spring sports seniors
The 2020 Lejeune High School girls soccer team had tremendous potential. When the season was suspended on March 13, the Lady Pups were dominating their opponents and had an undefeated record of 3-0.
The Lejeune offense had netted 18 goals in just three outings, including 12 from senior Georgia Lee, and senior goalkeeper Kayla Lazaro had given up just one goal to the oppositions. No doubt, Coach Charles Teegarden and his team had their sights set on a deep playoff run this spring.
Despite the unfortunate cancellation of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these seniors ended their high school careers in rare fashion with an undefeated season. Things didn’t go as planned, but the Lady Pups accomplished what they could, while they could.
These seniors will never get to play another soccer match for LHS, and maybe never again experience team sports quite like they did at LHS, but they will leave behind an indelible impact on the school and its soccer program which will be felt for years to come.
Kaitlyn Day
- Plans to attend Campbellsville University to play soccer and pursue a career as a middle school English teacher
- Favorite LHS memories include meeting her best friends and playing soccer for Coach Teegarden
Savannah Gomez
- Plans to attend New Mexico State University to major in athletic training
- Favorite LHS memories include making friends through soccer and yearbook
Marie Kristensen
- Plans to attend UNC Wilmington for one year before continuing her education in Norway and pursuing a career as a nurse
- Favorite LHS memories include making friends and playing basketball and soccer
Kayla Lazaro
- Plans to attend Campbell University to major in English Education on an Army ROTC Scholarship before pursuing a career as an Army Officer
- Favorite LHS memory was doing the LHS talent show with her mom
Lu Le
- Plans to attend Virginia Commonwealth University to major in visual arts before pursuing a career as a museum curator
- Favorite LHS memories include playing three years of soccer and bonding with teammates
Georgia Lee
- All-Conference in 2019
- Plans to attend Abilene Christian University to major in special education
- Favorite LHS memories include going to states for track, scoring six goals in a match and playing for great coaches
Ashley Tagle
- Plans to attend the University of Delaware as a World Scholar to major in human services
- Favorite LHS memory is the great friendships made
