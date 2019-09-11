The men’s All-Marine rugby team went 1-3 at the Armed Forces Championship in Glendale, Colorado, Aug. 23-25. The Marines opened up play with losses to the Army, the Navy and the Air Force before beating the Coast Guard 31-12 in their tournament finale.
The Army finished atop the pool play standings with a perfect 4-0 record as the Air Force and the Navy shared 2-2 records. The Marines and the Coast Guard both finished 1-3.
One of the Marine Corps’ team leaders was third-year All-Marine rugby team player Staff Sgt. Alan Mcalister, a raid instructor on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. For Mcalister, who coached the All-Marine women’s rugby team this year, representing the Marine Corps in the Armed Forces Championship was a memorable experience.
“It’s a great experience, considering you get to leave work behind and you get treated like a professional athlete,” Mcalister said. “You get access to training facilities, they put you up in a hotel and you get to play rugby.”
Though Mcalister admitted the Marines could have done a lot better than they did, he thought they did well given the short amount of time the team had to gel. Next year, he hopes the Marines can get more than one win at what will be his fourth Armed Forces Championship.
2nd Lt. Cole Euverard was the only Marine selected to the Armed Forces All-Tournament Team. Euverard is a recent graduate of the Naval Academy and is awaiting a seat at The Basic School (TBS) on MCB Quantico.