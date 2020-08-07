One of the oldest and longest standing rugby clubs run by active duty Marines announced last week that they are moving off base and expanding out into the local community. The Camp Lejeune Misfits Rugby Football Club, as they were previously called, has now taken on the name of the Onslow Rugby Club (ORC) Misfits.
The move off of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune was made public in a social media video from former Misfits president U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Alan Mcalister, a three-time All-Marine rugby team member. In the video, Mcalister, who has been assigned duties in Michigan, described the expansion as “an absolute positive.”
Taking over the presidential role of the club, which was established in 1976, is Capt. Jim McGeady, who led a recruiting campaign earlier this year to bring more players to the team. McGeady says the change serves as an opportunity to create more stability and consistency within the club.
It also will put its military, veteran and civilian members in better positions to excel in the sport, whatever their goals are.
“It doesn’t impact All-Marine rugby in a negative way,” McGeady said. “In fact, it makes the players who would be going to All-Marine and All-Navy rugby more competitive, and that’s because they are going to be playing on a better team and getting better coaching.”
According to Mcalister, in recent years the Misfits have accounted for around 15 to 20 percent of the All-Marine rugby team that competes in the Armed Forces Championship each year in Glendale, Colorado, also known as RugbyTown, USA.
The ORC Misfits began their new practice schedule this week. Interested athletes of all backgrounds are invited to join on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Northside High School in Jacksonville.
For further information, contact the team’s leadership on Facebook (Onslow Rugby Club: ORC Misfits) or on Instagram (Onslow County Rugby).