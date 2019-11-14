TEAMS:
1. New England Patriots (8-1)
The Patriots are leading the league in turnover differential and their defense is first in yards allowed per game. With Tom Brady and Bill Belichek leading the way, they have a legitimate shot to win it all again.
2. San Francisco 49ers (8-1)
After an overtime loss to the Seahawks on Monday Night Football, expect the 49ers to bounce back and contend for the Super Bowl. The key to their success so far, their defense and run game, will give them a shot in the playoffs.
3. Baltimore Ravens (7-2)
Quarterback Lamar Jackson has led the Ravens’ offense to over 420 yards per game. 200 of those yards are on the ground, the most of any team in the league. The defense has not proven itself elite yet, but Jackson is a major X factor.
FANTASY SUPERSTARS:
1. RB Christian McCaffrey (14 total TDs)
McCaffrey has been spectacular this season for the Panthers. The second year running back has already run for 11 touchdowns and nearly 1,000 yards. He’s also racked up 396 yards receiving and three touchdowns through the air. McCaffrey should keep it rolling with Carolina, whose staff seems all in on young quarterback Kyle Allen.
2. QB Russell Wilson (26 total TDs)
Wilson is having an MVP worthy season. He has thrown for 23 touchdowns and has just two interceptions. He is one of the most reliable dual-threat quarterbacks in the league. Look for receiver Josh Gordon to step in and help out an already effective passing game.
3. QB Lamar Jackson (21 total TDs)
Jackson brings a nearly unmatched athleticism to the quarterback position. In just his second season, Jackson has already rushed for 702 yards and six touchdowns while throwing for 15 touchdowns. Considering the upside of his rushing capabilities, he is a safe bet to lead your fantasy team to the playoffs.
Editor’s Note: “My Top Three” is a column focused on national sports. Facts not attributed are the opinions of the writer.