With the school year officially coming to a close last weekend, I couldn’t help but reminisce on all the great things that the Devil Pups accomplished athletically this past year. Many of the Lejeune teams hit milestones and attained goals to be proud of. I could pick nearly a dozen moments from this past year that were memorable for different reasons; however, I’ve narrowed it down to these three top three stories of the 2019-2020 LHS sports year.
After more than a 10 year hiatus, the Lejeune High School swim team returned thanks to a collective effort from students, parents and the leadership of LHS and Camp Lejeune Community Schools.
The Devil Pups excelled in their first year back in the pool, finishing second at the conference championships. Seniors Caroline Morgan and Hannah Velarde each won gold medals at conference before joining six of their teammates at the 1A/2A East Regional. Morgan and fellow senior Dean Fecteau capped off the memorable season at the state championships.
2. Cross country boys win fifth straight regional
Nicholas Presley won silver, Tyler Shelton placed sixth and Niklas Cooper finished ninth to lead the LHS boys cross country team to a fifth straight 1A East Regional title in November, 2019.
“You won’t find a group who works harder,” Coach Bronwyn Schwend said of the team prior to the regional meet. “In the classroom and in running, these truly are the best of the best.”
The LHS girls team finished second at the regional, coming up just short of their own fifth straight regional title.
1. Lejeune football wins first game since 2015
Lejeune’s 62-0 win over Jones Senior on August 23, 2019 was a special night. Everything went the Devil Pups’ way as they routed the Trojans for the program’s first win since 2015, a proper send off for the seniors. It was their only win of the season, but the monkey was off their backs, and sometimes it only takes one outstanding moment to make an athlete’s season, or even their career.
Honorable mention:
Kyle Baldwin wins silver in pole vault at 1A/2A indoor state track meet as the boys team finishes ninth overall; Alex Suszko wins bronze medal at the 1A state wrestling tournament; Girls’ indoor track team makes state meet debut.