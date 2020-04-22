Round one of the 2020 NFL Draft begins Thursday night at 8 p.m. Here are three things you should know about this year’s draft.
No. 1 - The draft is being held virtually.
One of the most interesting aspects of the 2020 NFL Draft has nothing to do with the teams or the players, but rather with how the draft is being held. In accordance with social distancing guidelines caused by COVID-19, teams will conduct their draft operations, including making their selections and negotiating trades, online via video conferencing.
No. 2 - QB Joe Burrow will likely go No. 1 followed by DE Chase Young.
Barring anything crazy, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from LSU will be drafted No. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals. Burrow, who went to high school in Ohio, will have high expectations in year one after throwing an all-time record 60 touchdown passes and winning a national championship last season in Baton Rouge.
Ohio State defensive end Chase Young is expected to go No. 2 to the Washington Redskins. Young, who has the potential to grow into one of the game’s best defensive players, recorded 16.5 sacks and forced six fumbles for the Buckeyes last season.
No. 3 - The wide receiver class is stacked.
Out of ESPN’s top 20 available players, five are wide receivers, and some analysts are saying 12 or more wideouts could be off the board by the end of round two. A few receivers garnering the most attention are Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, CeeDee Lamb from Oklahoma, LSU’s Justin Jefferson and Brandon Aiyuk of Arizona State.
While Jeudy will likely be the top prize for teams drafting a receiver first, Ruggs III ran the fastest 40-yard dash of anyone at the combine, clocking a 4.27. Lamb, Jefferson and Aiyuk also have high ceilings and are capable of making big impacts in their rookie seasons no matter where they’re drafted.