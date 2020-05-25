With no high school sports due to the pandemic, we have had time to ponder what they mean to us. We’ve been reminded that things we love can be gone seemingly overnight. So to promote some positive thinking about how high school athletes can be better when sports do return, I’ve concluded that these are the three things they should focus on more.
1. Enjoy it.
It’s easy to get caught up in pointless thoughts during a season, like not getting enough playing time or not accumulating enough personal stats. At times, I struggled with these self-crippling doubts as a high school athlete by putting too much pressure on myself and focusing only on my personal expectations.
One way to break out of this mindset is to find more pleasure in the team’s accomplishments than your own. Athletes that are driven to win as a team are going to be more successful and happier than those who only strive for individual accolades.
2. Be a good teammate.
Every athlete can control how they treat their teammates. You know when a teammate is down or something is bothering them. If they made a mistake or are upset, give them a confidence boost to get them back on their feet. A pat on the back, a high five or a ‘good job’ will help them bounce back.
Long after your high school career, most people aren’t going to remember you for your play. They’ll remember how you made them feel and the impact you had on the team.
3. Respect your coaches.
When I was in high school, our football coach dismissed one of our best players due to disciplinary issues with two games left in what was an undefeated season up to that point. Some players protested the decision and were suspended for the next game. We still won, but it felt the team wasn’t entirely together. The following week, with a full team, we lost in the conference championship game.
What I’m getting at is you don’t have to agree with every decision coaches make, but you do have to respect their decisions. You have to look your coaches in the eye and accept their authority, because if you don’t, the team’s character and performance will suffer.