The North Carolina High School Athletic Association revealed its much anticipated calendar for the 2020-2021 school year on Aug. 12.
According to the calendar released, the first practices for cross country and volleyball will be Nov. 4. Swimming and diving practices are slated to begin Nov. 23, followed by basketball on Dec. 7. Lacrosse and boys soccer begin in January before football starts on Feb. 8.
Sports beginning March 1 include golf, girls soccer, softball and boys tennis. Sports scheduled to begin on April 12 are baseball, girls tennis, track and field and wrestling. The cheerleading invitational is scheduled for May 1. There will be no indoor track offered.
Cross country, swimming and diving and track and field are all limited to just 10 regular season competitions. All others, excluding football, have a season contest limit of 14. Football teams get seven games under the current format.
Postseason plans will be discussed and announced at a later date. All sports, except for football’s one game per week limit, are capped at just two competitions per week.
For additional information and the latest news regarding NCHSAA sanctioned sports, visit www.nchsaa.org.