Lejeune High School senior Darnell Collins, right, throws a pass during a preseason football practice in August, 2019. The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced on June 8 that member schools could resume individual skill development and workouts beginning June 15 if given permission by their local education agency. Workouts should adhere to Phase One of the NCHSAA’s guide to the reopening of sports and activities as well as any other health and safety precautions deemed necessary by the local superintendent and boards of education.