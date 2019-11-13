Last minute touchdown, interception lift 2nd Supply Bn. to victory
With 1:18 remaining in regulation of the MCCS Lejeune-New River Sports intramural flag football championship, the 2nd Supply Battalion offense took the field down 18-13 with one thing in mind – get in the end zone.
Faced with a do-or-die 4th down, 2nd Supply Bn. converted off a pass from Staff Sgt. Terry Thomas to Staff Sgt. John Cobbs. A couple plays later, Cobbs found Thomas again for a touchdown to take the lead 19-18. Cobbs then ran in the point after to make it 20-18 with 38 seconds left.
The Headquarters and Support (H&S) Battalion team’s hopes of winning the championship ended when Cpl. Larry Felder intercepted quarterback Lance Cpl. Michael Price to seal the deal for 2nd Supply Bn. in the final seconds.
“When we put this team together, we already knew it was something special,” said Thomas, 2nd Supply’s coach and late game hero. “We knew we were either going to go to the championship or win the championship. We were looking at playing (the) New River (champion) the whole time; that’s what we had our eyes set on.”
In addition to throwing the game winner, Cobbs scored two rushing touchdowns as Sgt. Tamarius Youngblood led the defensive attack, finishing the game with three sacks.
H&S Bn. ended their season with a record of 8-1. Price threw three touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss. Lance Cpl. Deric Austel, Staff Sgt. Lashawn Graham and Cpl. Jordan Bastile all caught touchdown passes.
2nd Supply Bn., who improved to 8-0-1 with the win, will take on MCAS New River champion the Showstoppers at the MCAS New River Sports Complex at 6:30 p.m., Nov. 14.
2nd Sup. 7 13 - 20
H&S Bn. 6 12 - 18