The first-ever New River Splash Festival was held in Jacksonville this past weekend at Riverwalk Crossing Park. The event kicked off at 7:30 a.m. with a triathlon that was followed by the start of a duathlon consisting of a bike and a run. There was also a 5k option available. In total, over 120 people participated in either the triathlon, the duathlon or the 5k.
Todd Midgett won the triathlon with a time of 01:03:36 as Erik Rasmussen finished second and Burke Gardner got third. Justin Woodson took first in the duathlon with a time of just under an hour and was followed by Lauren Dineen and Gary Robertson. In the 5k run, Myles Simon took first as Chris Kinsey finished second and David Nero got third overall.
The festival portion of the event began at 10 a.m. as over thirty food vendors and local businesses set up along L.P. Willingham Parkway. Other activities at the free festival included a cornhole tournament, boat tours of the New River and Wilson Bay, interactive kids’ games such as an obstacle course and opportunities to try stand up paddle boarding and kayaking, among others.
The New River Splash Festival and its races were organized by the Jacksonville-Onslow Sports Commission (JOSC), along with the City of Jacksonville, as part of the JOSC Race Series.
Athletes’ times were tracked using wireless technology. The second New River Splash is scheduled for June 6, 2020.