The third leg of the 2020 Jacksonville-Onslow Sports Commission (JOSC) Race Series has gone virtual due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Participants in the New River Splash Duathlon & 5k have until June 15 to complete the 5k run to earn 15 series points or the duathlon, a 13-mile bike ride and 5k run, for 25 points.
JOSC Executive Director Scott Smith says participants may complete the race wherever they normally bike and run, ideally a safe place with little traffic. Those who compete in the series throughout the year accumulate points based on where they place.
“There is something for everybody (in the series),” Scott said. “I think it’s unique, and there are some fun incentives.”
The top three finishers in each division at the end of the year receive at least one free entry into next year’s races as well as a year-end prize. Individuals who complete five of seven races receive a year-end gift, and competitors that complete all series races get 20 bonus points and a free 2021 race entry.
Proof of completion for the New River Splash should be provided via email and social media. The cost is $15 and 20% of the proceeds go to the United Way of Onslow County’s CHEW! Program, which helps feed nutritional meals to local youth.
For more information on the New River Splash and the JOSC Race Series, visit www.racejosc.com or find the Jacksonville-Onslow Sports Commission Facebook page.