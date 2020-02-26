The retired gunnery sergeant has his team in good position to make a run at a Military Basketball Association championship this season
Jelani Nix, a retired U.S. Marine and former All-Marine basketball player, was named the Atlantic Coastal Military Basketball Conference (ACMBC) Coach of the Month for January earlier this month.
Nix led the Eastern North Carolina Military Basketball War Dawgs to a 7-1 record in January and a Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend tournament title at Naval Station Mayport, Jan. 20.
“[Nix] is a hard, but fair coach,” said Jason Lafasciano, ACMBC commissioner. “He reminds me of an old school coach where he holds his players accountable, but they in return respond to that. With him, you are playing for the name on the front of the jersey, not the back of the jersey.”
The War Dawgs are among the top teams in the ACMBC with an overall record of 13-3 and were ranked third in the latest Military Basketball Association (MBA) Global Top 20.
The ACMBC will hold its end-of-season tournament, April 3-5. The two teams that make the championship game will get an automatic bid into the MBA Finals in Colorado Springs, Colorado in May. The 10 remaining spots in the finals will be awarded to teams based on a points ranking system.
The War Dawgs are comprised of players from Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Marine Corps Air Station New River and MCAS Cherry Point. They will travel to Georgia this weekend for games at Fort Stewart.
Nix coached his team to an ACMBC tournament title a year ago.