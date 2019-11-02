Each day, Capt. Daniel Miller makes an effort to improve his life in at least one of three areas – professionally, athletically and personally. If he is able to make strides in two of those areas, “it’s a good day,” he said. A great day is where he strengthens all three of those facets of life.
Miller has certainly made major improvements in all three areas during his time in the Marine Corps. Since commissioning into the Marines following four years at the Naval Academy, Miller found his way to the All-Marine Wrestling Team on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. He’s been on back-to-back United States National Teams, and he wrestled at the Military World Games in Wuhan, China this October.
At the Military World Games, Miller won 6-0 in the round of 16 before losing to a former world silver medalist 2-1 in the round of eight. For Miller, who credits the Marine Corps and the All-Marine Wrestling team for spurring his personal, athletic and professional growth, wrestling is just one part of his life. It’s not his whole life.
“The All-Marine Wrestling Team has provided me with opportunities not just in my athletic career, but in my professional development that I don’t think I would have gotten anywhere else, not only within the Marine Corps, but probably with any other organization,” Miller said.
The All-Marine Wrestling Team has also given Miller the chance to be more involved as a leader, something he has embraced and is thankful for.
“Being here is also a great opportunity for me because I’m a captain,” Miller said. “A lot of times when you pick up that rank as an O-3, you’d be separated from small level leadership. It becomes a lot less personal, and you’re not in as many Marines’ lives as much as you are with small unit leadership.”
Miller also went to the World Wrestling Championships in Kazakhstan this September to serve as a training partner for Team USA. While at Worlds, Miller got to watch fellow All-Marine wrestlers Sgt. John Stefanowicz and Sgt. Raymond Bunker wrestle for a shot at a world title. Though they weren’t able to get to a medal match, Miller was pleased with their performance.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our Marines and the way that they competed out there,” Miller said. “They brought the fight to the enemy. That’s exactly what the Marine Corps looks for, and they are doing it through sport.”
Now, Miller is gearing up for the chance to compete again on the world stage, this time with an Olympic Team roster spot on the line. He hopes to finish in the top five at the Olympic Team Trials Qualifier in December in order to earn a berth into the Olympic Team Trials where he could wrestle his way into the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan this summer.
Whether or not Miller makes the Olympic team or wins a world medal, as long as he is improving those three pillars of his professional, athletic and personal life, he says he feels as though he has been successful.