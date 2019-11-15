“The Marine Corps offers you many things to do, you just have to work hard and believe in who you are as a Marine."
Sgt. Jurmond Cattenhead, a warehouse clerk for 2nd Supply Battalion on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, is among the best athletes in the Marine Corps. At 26 years old, and just three years into the Marine Corps, he is already leaving his mark on Marine Corps sports.
This year, Cattenhead competed in his first Armed Forces Championship for the All-Marine basketball team. He averaged 13 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists in seven games against the other branches of service en route to earning a spot on the United States Armed Forces basketball team.
This October, Cattenhead helped Team USA win a silver medal at the Military World Games in China.
“[Basketball and the Marine Corps] go hand in hand,” Cattenhead said. “I’m always going to have a warrior’s mindset, a combat mindset. I want to be the best Marine. I want to be the best basketball player, so I feel like as long as I have that mindset I will never be disappointed with what comes.”
Before joining the Marine Corps, Cattenhead lived a basketball life. In high school, he played for Wingfield High, one of the best teams in the state of Mississippi. After high school, he played four years at Tougaloo College, where he won an NAIA national title.
Now, Cattenhead, a self-described “pass first” and defensive minded point guard, is using what he has learned as a Marine to help him get better on the basketball court.
“The Marine Corps teaches you to be a leader,” Cattenhead said. “It helps you build those traits, like being vocal, being able to bring people together and to accomplish a mission.”
Moving forward, a major part of Cattenhead’s mission is to inspire other service members and educate civilians on what the military can provide.
“To any Marine out there, or anybody out there [in] the military, don’t think that you are in a bubble where you can’t go out and have opportunities like this,” Cattenhead said. “The Marine Corps offers you many things to do, you just have to work hard and believe in who you are as a Marine.”