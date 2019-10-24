When Marine Corps 1st Lt. Jamel Johnson of the All-Marine Wrestling Team (AMWT) was a sophomore wrestler at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, the program was cut. The team’s coach at the time, Jason Loukides, then took it upon himself to make sure Johnson could continue his wrestling career, even if that meant training Greco-Roman style wrestling in a garage fulltime.
After college, Johnson joined the Army and wrestled for their World Class Athlete Program, but when Loukides got hired to coach the AMWT, Johnson wanted a chance to wrestle for him again.
So he transferred services, not knowing for sure if he would even get to wrestle as a Marine.
“[The AMWT] means everything to me,” Johnson said. “I’m so grateful for the Marine Corps. Joining, I didn’t know whether or not I was going to wrestle. It was a 50-50 chance, but I didn’t care.”
He just wanted to have a glimmer of hope he could wrestle for Loukides again, a coach who knows how to get the best out of his athletes.
“He’s everything you want in a mentor,” Johnson said. “He’s constantly pushing me in every aspect of life – me as a father, me as a wrestler (or) me as a Marine. He’s always just like, ‘what’s next, what’s next?’ He is very goal oriented, so that keeps me goal oriented. I love that type of push.”
‘That push’ has paid off. Since becoming a Marine, Johnson has soared all the way from being top eight in the country at his weight in the Greco-Roman style of wrestling to becoming number two in the nation in just a couple years with the team.
The Marine Corps way, Johnson said, had a major impact on his rapid improvement as a wrestler.
“There was definitely a transformation both at OCS (Officer Candidates School) and TBS (The Basic School),” Johnson said. “It made me a better person, and I think it made me a better wrestler.”
The 28-year old U.S. Soldier-turned-Marine competed at the Military World Games this month in Wuhan, China as he prepares for a shot at a 2020 Olympic team.
Johnson will have his work cut out for him, though, when competing against the nation’s best 67 kg Greco-Roman wrestlers who are all shooting for the same thing. Still, the 2019 World Team Trails Challenge champion has a good support base in the AMWT.
“I’m giving it 110 percent in preparation (for the Olympics), and not just (for) myself,” Johnson said. “That’s something that I love about the Marine Corps, too. We are doing this as a team. We are going to try and get as many guys on this Olympic team as we possibly can.”
That team mentality of the AMWT is one of the best things about it, according to Johnson, who is from Winston-Salem.
“It’s definitely not a bunch of individuals,” Johnson said.
That’s been a key to not only Johnson’s growth, but the team’s success as a whole.