Golf courses in North Carolina have been allowed to stay open during the current COVID-19 pandemic, largely in part to the fact that it is a sport which can be played while maintaining proper social distancing.
Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay at home order, which runs from March 30 through at least April 29, lists golf among its suitable outdoor activities, something Cooper has deemed essential. Individuals and businesses must limit the number of people in a room to 10 or less as well as maintain six feet of distance between others.
Last Saturday, golfers took to Paradise Point Golf Course on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, but showed a real seriousness about following the proper guidelines.
A bulletin on the front door of the clubhouse notified golfers no more than 10 people are allowed in the pro shop at a time. On the course, cups have been raised one inch to eliminate the touching of flag sticks. Once your ball hits the cup, it’s considered a hole out.
Golfers are not allowed to share carts, and after the round, the carts are thoroughly cleaned. The snack bar has also been closed until further notice.
Paradise Point’s head golf pro John Johnson is not anticipating the closure of the course as long as everyone abides by the rules.
