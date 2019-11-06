The Swansboro High School boys’ soccer team capped off their regular season with a 3-1 victory at home over Havelock on senior night, Oct. 31. With the victory, the Pirates improved to 10-9-2 on the season, claiming outright second place in the Coastal 3A Conference with a 7-3 record.
Swansboro sophomore Dylan Price put Swansboro on the board with a goal from deep in the 16th minute. About 10 minutes later, Price struck again to give the Pirates a 2-0 lead. An own goal from Havelock early in the second half put Swansboro up three.
Solid defense and goalkeeping from senior Tripp Kidd helped the Pirates seal the deal and keep the Havelock offense at bay. When the Rams did score in the final two minutes, it was too late. Havelock ended their season with a record of 4-11-2, winning only one conference match.
After winning just one of their first eight matches of the season, Swansboro turned it on down the stretch by winning nine of their final 13. The Pirates will try to carry that momentum into the state playoffs this week where the team’s coach Doug Kidd thinks they could be a tough out.
“We need to play to win, instead of playing not to make mistakes,” Kidd said. “We need to take more shots than what we do, and I feel like if we can do that then we will be a pretty dangerous team in the playoffs.”
At halftime of the Havelock match, Swansboro recognized eight seniors who Coach Kidd and his staff were proud to have coached.
“They’ve demonstrated a lot of great character and class on the field, off the field and in the classroom they’ve done a great job,” Kidd said. “They are good people, and they are going to be successful people down the road, so we are very thankful for what they have contributed to our program for four years.”
Swansboro’s strong finish to the regular season earned them the #13 in the East and a home match in the first round of the 3A state playoffs against a familiar opponent in #20 White Oak on Nov. 6.
