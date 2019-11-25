The Lejeune High School boys’ basketball team entered the fourth quarter of their Nov. 20 season opener against Swansboro with a five point lead. That cushion slipped away when the Devil Pups were outscored 25 to 15 in the fourth as the Pirates denied Lejeune the non-conference win 61-56.
Late in the fourth, Swansboro’s Isaiah Rodriquez, who had a team-high 20 points, knocked down a three to cut Lejeune’s lead to one with 90 seconds left. On the Pirates’ next possession, Lorenzo White was fouled shooting a 3-pointer. White made all three free throws, giving the Pirates the lead 56-54.
A bucket from Lejeune’s Jerrod Debose tied things up at 56 a piece in the final minute, but Lejeune would not score again as Swansboro scored five more points to fend off the Devil Pups.
“We always play hard,” said Hugh Miller, Lejeune’s head coach. “We just made some crucial mistakes at crucial times and that’s what happens. You got to take care of the basketball and you got to make free throws.”
In the fourth quarter, the Pirates made 7 of 10 free throws. Five of those came from White, who finished the game with 18 points, including 10 in the final frame. Lejeune went 7 of 14 from the free throw line the entire game.
Despite the disappointment of losing, Miller was proud of his team considering that, like every season, his squad is quite different from the year before.
“To be able to play like we played tonight, I am happy,” Miller said. “I am satisfied. My guys are working hard and it showed.”
Lejeune’s Jaylon Armstrong scored 20 points as Debose added 18 points in the loss. Nicholas Simon and Andrew Naverro also chipped in seven points apiece.
LHS – 11 14 16 15 - 56
SHS – 14 10 12 25 - 61