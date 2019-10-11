The men and women’s cross country team of Lejeune High School is known for its successful athletes after their six year streak as regional champions and it's not a reputation they are planning on losing anytime soon. The men's and women’s teams both placed second in a meet at Lejeune High School, Oct. 8. Croatan finished first overall in both divisions with Southwest Onslow and Richlands placing third and fourth respectively among men and Dixon and SWO taking the three and four spots for women.
Tyler Shelton led the boy’s team with a time of 17:07, coming in fifth overall. Taylor Pound was the first Devil Pup’s girl to finish and the seventh overall with a time of 21:06. Croatan’s Elliott Kleckner, a promising sophomore, took first by dominating the men’s race with a time of 15:33.
An emphasis on speed training proved fruitful as many cross country runners, including Shelton, achieved personal records at the home meet, a trend they hope to continue for the rest of the season. As part of their training, the team runs the Marine Corps Half Marathon each year as well. As the season progresses, the team focuses on training for the standard 3.1 mile distance rather than 13.1 miles.
“After we do the Half Marathon we always move into speed training which will really get us ready so we can shave a couple of minutes off our times before we get there,” said Melissa Olsen, LHS assistant coach.
The regional competition will take place Nov. 1.