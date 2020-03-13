Sgt. Maj. Leiva talks about receiving a pair of tickets to Super Bowl LIV from Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey courtesy of USAA and the Marine Corps Association & Foundation.
Q: WHAT WAS THE BEST MOMENT OF THE TRIP?
A: The best moment for me, other than the game, was having the opportunity to have a one-on-one with Christian McCaffrey. He was the one that presented me with the tickets, along with the Marine Corps Association & Foundation and USAA … He was down-to-earth (and) really humble. Great individual.
Q: WAS THERE ANYONE YOU SAW THAT YOU WERE STARSTRUCK BY?
A: The night before the Super Bowl we got to go to this awards presentation where they recognized the MVP of the year. There were a lot of hall of famers there … The day of the Super Bowl we got to go to the tailgate party and Pitbull was performing live. I was maybe 15 feet from the stage … What a great performer. It was awesome.
Q: WAS THERE ANYTHING ABOUT THE EXPERIENCE THAT SURPRISED YOU?
A: I wouldn’t say it surprised me, but it just made me feel so good – the amount of support that all these organizations and so many people have for active duty service members. Not just myself, but for the young individuals that are coming in. The support that USAA, the Marine Corps Association & Foundation and even all these athletes (like) Christian McCaffrey show … that’s one of the things that I appreciated the most.
Q: WHAT WAS THE BIGGEST TAKEAWAY FROM THE EXPERIENCE?
A: For me, the takeaway was the amount of love that is still out there and support for service members. Sometimes we don’t have people every day saying thanks for what you do. Not that we look for recognition, but when something like this happens it just gives you a better appreciation that there are still individuals out there that support and admire what you do.
Q: ANY FINAL THOUGHTS?
A: I just want to say thank you to Christian McCaffrey, to the Marine Corps Association & Foundation and to USAA who are the big three that made this possible for me and to be able to take my brother. I know they do a lot for the military and I am just thankful that I was one of those individuals that was able to benefit from their kindness.