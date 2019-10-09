The 25th Remembrance Run 10k/5k took place on Camp Johnson, Oct. 5.
About 200 runners from ages 7 to 76 participated in the event which focused on remembering and honoring the nation’s service members. Among those remembered were fallen Marines and Sailors from Jacksonville and nearby military installations.
The race began as the Beirut Memorial Run in 1995, but was renamed the Remembrance Run in 2012 “in honor of all those who paid the ultimate sacrifice defending our country,” according to Mary Troja, the branch head of MCCS Camp Lejeune-New River’s Semper Fit Division.
Two years ago, the race received permission from the city of Jacksonville to route the course through the Lejeune Memorial Gardens where a Heroes Mile was on display recognizing fallen Marines and Sailors who were local to the area or served here, dubbing them “Hometown Heroes.”
Troja, a former Air Force reservist, said everyone involved in the run gets to experience the camaraderie felt among participants.
“It’s a good memorial to honor those who served,” Troja said. “It’s a good way for the military to recognize the fallen.”
The event also gives the local running community a chance to rally behind the service members, families and friends who have lost loved ones who served.
Christopher Kinsey finished the 10k first with a time of 41:06 as Larry Irsik finished second and Steve Kozischek got third overall.
In the 5k, Summer Brown took first with a time of 24:59. Not far behind Brown was Kyrstin Jackson, who finished second, and Steven Geronimo, Jr., who finished third.
This was the first year that the run was for DoD cardholders only.
The next run hosted by MCCS Lejeune-New River is the free Strides Against Domestic Violence 5k, which will be held on Friday, Oct. 18 at Parachute Tower Road on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.