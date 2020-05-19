The HITT instructor and former All-Marine wrestler fulfills his passion for helping Marines reach their fitness goals.
Joe Sheffield is a retired U.S. Marine Corps sergeant and former All-Marine wrestler who helps Marines get better. With the current pandemic, he has found ways to show his commitment by giving lifting demonstrations in video conferences.
“When it comes to wrestling and training, I love him all around,” said 1st Lt. Jamel Johnson, a U.S. National Team Member. “He will spend hours with you to help you get better. He never lacks motivation or drive.”
Sheffield won two high school state medals in Texas before wrestling in college at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. While at UNCG, he was a conference medalist and an Academic All-American. In the summer, he drove to Camp Lejeune and trained with the Marines, which helped him become a two-time University All-American and a World Team Trials placer.
Sheffield’s father served in the U.S. Army and inspired him to join the Marine Corps. In 2011, he earned the title of United States Marine, graduating as Honor Grad and receiving a meritorious promotion to lance corporal.
Following MOS school, Sheffield joined the All-Marine Wrestling Team (AMWT), an experience that helped him grow.
“Being a Marine was tough, but becoming a Marine Corps wrestler requires more toughness,” Sheffield said.
While on the team he became a U.S. Open All-American, U.S. Armed Forces Silver Medalist and U.S. Olympic Trial Qualifier. Since then, he has been a strength coach for World Team Members and an Olympian.
After medically retiring in 2015, Sheffield began helping condition the AMWT before becoming a High Intensity Tactical Training (HITT) instructor. His experience and knowledge in wrestling, Olympic lifting and fitness training have made him a key component in the team’s success.
“As a HITT instructor, I love being able to help Marines with their fitness goals,” Sheffield said. “Even though I have an extensive background in fitness training and strength & conditioning, I am always learning and seeking knowledge from others.”
His goals moving forward are to continue to work with athletes and develop their skills through fitness. He specifically seeks to improve their Olympic lifts because of its applicability. He also plans to continue his education and development as a fitness coach so that he can continue to do what he loves - giving back to the Marine Corps.
“During this time of COVID-19, I want to give my well wishes to everyone and pray that we will all recover from this and get back to living our lives,” Sheffield said.
The All-Marine Wrestling Team can be found on Facebook, Instagram (@AllMarineWrestling) and Twitter (@USMC_AMWT).