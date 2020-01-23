Event is first run of 2020 Jacksonville-Onslow Sports Commission Race Series
A race series honoring combat veterans will be held at North Topsail Beach, Feb. 1.
The Sledgehammer Race Series offers a half marathon, 10-mile beach run and a 5k option for participants. The second-year race kicks off this year’s Jacksonville-Onslow Sports Commission (JOSC) Race Series.
According to JOSC Executive Director Scott Smith, the 5k will be on the beach while the half marathon and 10-mile options will likely utilize both the road and the beach. Smith said the Sledgehammer Race Series, which originated in Onslow County last year, is expected to hold future races across the United States near military installations.
The Sledgehammer is held in memory of Dr. E. B. Sledge, a lifelong Marine who spent time at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and whose memoir “With the Old Breed at Peleliu and Okinawa” has been translated into five languages and referenced twice for film.
To learn more about the Sledgehammer Race Series, visit www.playjosc.com or find the Jacksonville-Onslow Sports Commission on Facebook. Registration on the day of the event is accepted.
Upcoming Local Runs:
1/25: Fabulous 5k, Jacksonville
2/1: Sledgehammer Half Marathon, 10-mile and 5k, North Topsail Beach
2/8: X-treme Endurance Challenge 12k+, Camp Lejeune
3/7: Ainsley’s Angels 6th Annual Run With Your Heart 5k/10k/15k, Jacksonville
3/14: St. Paddy’s Engineer Challenge 5 mile, Camp Lejeune