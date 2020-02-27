The All-Marine Wrestling Team came within one point of snapping the Army’s nearly two-decade long winning streak in the Greco-Roman Armed Forces Championship.
At the 2019 Armed Forces Wrestling Championship, the Army routed the All-Marine Wrestling Team in the Greco-Roman final 32-10. This year at Naval Base Kitsap in Washington, the Marines were a single point away from breaking the Army’s nearly two-decade long winning streak in the Greco-Roman competition.
Despite falling one point short of dethroning the Army team and making the statement they set out to prove to the United States Greco-Roman wrestling community, the Marines still had a performance to be proud of.
Out of the 10 Greco-Roman weight classes, the Marines had five gold medalists and four silver medalists. Capt. Colton Rasche and 1st Lt. Terrence Zaleski also earned their ticket to this year’s Olympic Team Trials at Penn State University in April. Rasche and Zaleski will join at least six other All-Marine teammates at the trials, which will determine who represents the United States at the Tokyo Olympics.
After a gut-wrenching loss to Army in their flagship style on day one, the Marines fell to Army again, this time 27-15 in the freestyle competition to close out the tournament. However, the Marines got three freestyle victories over the Army from Capt. Peyton Walsh, Staff Sgt. John Stefanowicz and Zaleski.
With the stress and emotion of the Armed Forces Championship behind them, the Marines can now turn their attention toward their next goal – placing as many Marines on the Olympic team as possible.
OF NOTE: 1st Lt. Terrence Zaleski and Staff Sgt. John Stefanowicz were the only two Marines to defeat their opponent from the Army in both the final of the freestyle competition and the Greco-Roman final to earn two gold medals.
Greco-Roman Final:
Army - 21
Marine Corps - 20
Freestyle Final:
Army - 27
Marine Corps - 15