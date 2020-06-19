The MCCS Lejeune-New River Sports branch is hosting a free Softball Points Derby for active duty military personnel on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River, July 7-10. The derbies will be broken down into 15 minute time slots with 10 batters per slot in order to limit the number of people on the field and abide by social distancing.
Each batter gets 13 pitches with three to waste and 10 that count. Home runs count four points, balls to the fence or warning track count three points, balls to the outfield count two points and infield hits count one point. If there is a tie, contestants will advance to day two for a five pitch sudden death tiebreaker.
The Camp Lejeune Derby will begin July 7 with available time slots from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The New River Derby begins July 9 with slots available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. First and second place in both female and male divisions will be declared for each derby. Spectators are welcome to attend but should socially distance or wear masks. Contestants should bring their own pitcher.
Register for the Lejeune Derby at the Camp Lejeune Sports Office at Goettge Memorial Field House or by calling (910) 451-7210. Register for the New River Derby at the New River Sports Office, Bldg. AS-4000, or by calling (910) 449-5844. The registration deadline is July 6.
For more information about the derbies and other sports happenings on base, visit www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/sports or find MCCS Lejeune New-River on Facebook.