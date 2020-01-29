The Southwest Onslow High School wrestling team got a pair of wins in a tri-meet at Lejeune High School, Jan. 24.
The Stallions won their first match over North Lenoir by a score of 51-28 with five wins coming from pins by Landon Horne, Ezekiel Jones, Jason Rodriguez, Joseph Gaudiello and Carlos Lopez.
Southwest Onslow went on to defeat Lejeune 66-6. Gaudiello, Anthony Lowe, Anthony Iglesias, Dillon Haga and Emani Davis pinned their opponents in the win against the Devil Pups to finish the night 2-0 as a team. Lejeune’s only points in the loss came from a Southwest Onslow forfeit at 160 lbs.
In the first match of the night, Lejeune fell to North Lenoir 39-24. The Devil Pups saw a couple of first period pins from Jacob Livesay at 138 lbs. and Jonathan Wyble at 160 lbs., but were unable to overcome a deficit spurred by forfeits.
LHS was without sophomore Alex Suszko, who has one loss this season and is currently ranked #3 in the state’s 1A class at 152 lbs., according to RankWrestlers.com.
Wrestlers from Lejeune and Southwest Onslow will go head-to-head with the best wrestlers in the Coastal 8 Conference (1A/2A) at the conference tournament on Saturday at Richlands High School beginning at 9 a.m.
Prior to Friday’s tri-meet, Lejeune senior Ethan Skillings was recognized for his contributions to the LHS wrestling program. Skillings, who has gone to Lejeune all four years, also plays football and baseball.
The state playoffs for the team duals begin Feb. 4. The individual regionals will be Feb. 14-15.
LHS had three individuals qualify for the state tournament a year ago, all of them finishing in the top four of their weight class.
Team Results:
North Lenoir 39, Lejeune 24
Southwest Onslow 51, North Lenoir 28
Southwest Onslow 66, Lejeune 6