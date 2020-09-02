Bowling Season Registration
Ongoing, Bonnyman Bowling Center, MCB Camp Lejeune
All skill levels are welcome. Sign ups are going on now at the Bonnyman Bowling Center front desk on a first come, first serve basis. All leagues are coed and handicapped. For more information, call (910) 451-5121.
Customer Appreciation Day.
Thursdays, all day, Paradise Point Golf Course, MCB Camp Lejeune
Enjoy an 18-hole round of golf for just $23 with a cart included each Thursday on Golfers should be aware of the social distancing rules implemented by the courses. For more information, call (910) 451-5445.
$5 Fridays Archery Day Pass
Fridays through Sept. 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., McIntyre-Parks Recreational Shooting Complex, R-100 Old Sawmill Rd., MCB Camp Lejeune
Take advantage of this $5 Archery Day pass special on Fridays. Special does not include a bow rental. Event is open to all authorized patrons and their guests. Remember to use proper social distancing measures as required by base operations and Marine Corps Community Services. For more information, call (910) 451-3889.
Irreverent Warriors Silkies Hike
Sept. 5, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Northeast Creek Park, Jacksonville
This hike is for veterans, active duty, national guard and reservists only. the Irreverent Warriors Silkies Hikes are a series of therapeutic events across the nation designed to prevent veteran suicide by bringing veterans together using humor and camaraderie to heal the mental wounds of war. Civilians are allowed to attend the initial festivities and/or at stop locations along the route. For more information, visit www.irreverentwarriors.com.
Nutrition Fundamentals
Sept. 9, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Wallace Creek Fitness Center
Learn how to fuel your body for peak performance. topics include healthy food choices, lifestyle modifications, macronutrients, nutrition and supplement use. this class is free and open to all authorized patrons. Registration recommended via www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/health.
New River HITT Installation Challenge
Sept. 11, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., MCAS New River HITT Center, Bldg. AS-4024
MCCS Semper Fit hosts the 2020 High Intensity tactical training (HITT) Installation Challenge. elite Marine athletes will compete in the tactical Shuttle, Warrior Strength and Combat Endurance challenges. Open to all active duty Marines. Registration form available online or at the HITT gym. For more information, call (910) 449-7698.
Marine Corps Half Marathon Virtual Race
Register by Sept. 12
The Virtual Marine Corps Half Marathon will include 13.1 and 5 mile options. Runners will have until Sept. 12 to register. All participants will receive a race package including a commemorative t-shirt, bib and finisher medal. Race packages will be available for pick up at Wallace Creek Fitness Center or mailed two to four weeks after registration ends. to register, visit www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/grandprix.
10th Annual Carolina Museum of the Marine Golf Classic
Sept. 18, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jacksonville Country Club
There will be two shotgun starts at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Lunch will be provided from 1100 to 1400. Can’t play that day? Sponsor an active duty foursome. For more information and to register, visit www.museumofthemarine.org/events/10th-annual-golf-classic.
Parent and Child Kayak Tour (Ages 8+)
Sept. 18, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Gottschalk Marina, MCB Camp Lejeune
Take your child on an adventurous kayak trip through the scenic waterways of Camp Lejeune. Space is limited and fills up quickly. Kayak holds two people. Cost is $25 per pair. For more information, call (910) 451-1440.
Paradise Point Invitational
Sept. 26, 9 a.m. to Sept. 27, 2 p.m.,
Paradise Point Golf Course, MCB Camp Lejeune
Register by Sept. 23 to compete in the final tournament of the paradise point Grand Slam Series season. Cost is $25 per golfer, plus cart and greens fee. tournament consists of two 18-hole rounds scored by stroke play both gross and net. players must have a USGA handicap. For more information, call (910) 451-5445.
Saturday, Sept. 26, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Hospital Point Picnic Area, MCB Camp Lejeune
Learn archery with your kids! Our certified instructors teach parents and children together about range safety, proper shooting techniques, tips for shooting proficiently from varying distances and more. Open to all authorized patrons 5 and up. Cost is $15 per person and includes equipment and guide. Space is limited. to register visit www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/outdoor or call (910) 451-1440.
Hard Corps Powerlifting Competition
Oct. 24, 10 a.m., Stone Bay Fitness Center, MCB Camp Lejeune
Compete in Full power, push-pull, Bench press or all three events. Competitors will be divided into three experience categories (novice, master or open) and eight weight classes for both men and women. The top three lifters in each category, selected by the Wilks formula, receive a medal. Register by Sept. 25 for a free t-shirt. For registration information, visit www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/hardcorps or Stone Bay and Wallace Creek Fitness Centers.