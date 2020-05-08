Quick Facts:
- Founder of ENC Moments (est. Nov. 2019)
- Primarily covers sports for eight schools in a four-county area (Greene, Lenoir, Jones and Pitt)
- Graduate of Fayetteville State University
- Has worked with The Fayetteville Observer (2007-15) and The Free Press (2013-17) with a 3-month stint at the Associated Press in Atlanta in 2015
Q: What can readers expect from you and your work?
A: Readers can expect somebody that’s going to take the time to figure out his subject matter and just really put out the best possible story he can.
Q: Do any games that you covered this past year stand out?
A: For the environment, it would easily be the Kinston-Farmville Central games at the Kinston MLK Classic and in the fourth round of the 2A state playoffs.
Q: What is it about that matchup?
A: Kinston is led by Dontrez Styles and Isaac Parson. Styles just committed to Carolina and Parson is going to Winston-Salem State. On the other side you have three amazing guards. Farmville has Terquavion Smith, who committed to N.C. State, Justin Wright, who is going to N.C. Central next year, and also Samage Teel who is also going to be playing at Winston-Salem State. Not only that, you are looking at two dynasties. Kinston won six titles in an eight-year span from 2008 to 2015. Farmville Central just won their third title in the past five years.
Q: Who is the best high school athlete in your area?
A: Easily Dontrez Styles.
Q: Tell me more about Styles.
A: For him it’s just all about making sure he’s able to do whatever he can to improve for himself and for the team. He is definitely a team player. He’s very unselfish, but he knows when to turn it on, and when his team needs him he is there to provide.
Q: Are there any up-and-coming underclassmen you’ve got your eye on?
A: Kinston basketball has a couple of sophomores that I’m looking at - Dontae Ellis and Jeremy Dixon. Jones Senior has a player by the name of Djimon Jones. He’s a sophomore and he has the potential to be a star.