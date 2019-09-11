Marine Corps Half Marathon & 5-Miler
Sept. 14, 7 a.m., Goettge Memorial Fieldhouse, MCB Camp Lejeune
The Marine Corps Half Marathon tests runners’ stamina and gives them a glimpse of life aboard a Marine Corps Base as the course winds through Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. The certified course starts and finishes at Goettge Memorial Field House. The flat and scenic course lends itself to setting course records and is ideal for runners of all levels. Register through Sept. 13 at www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/grandprix.
Paradise Point Invitational
Sept. 14, 8 a.m. to Sept. 15, 1 p.m., Paradise Point Golf Course, MCB Camp Lejeune
The Paradise Point Invitational is part of Paradise Point Golf Course’s Grand Slam Series. Register by Sept. 11. Cost is $25 per golfer plus cart and greens fees. Tournament is open to the public; however, players must have a USGA handicap. To learn more or register, call (910)-451-5445.
Lunch and Bowl
Sept. 16, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bonnyman Bowling Center, MCB Camp Lejeune
Grab your friends and coworkers for lunchtime bowling. Cost is $12 per person and includes two games of bowling, a shoe rental and your choice of a cheeseburger or a chicken sandwich combo with fries and a fountain drink. Open to all authorized patrons. To learn more, call (910)-451-5121.
Intro to Mountain Biking (Ages 13+)
Sept. 21, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Yewel Branch Rd., MCB Camp Lejeune (2nd PMU entrance)
Learn to trail ride, bicycle safety, how to balance, get the bike moving, proper braking and how to change gears. Once you are confident and riding safely, enjoy a short group ride around Henderson Pond Trail. Cost is $30 per person and includes a bike, helmet and instructional guide. Register online or at the Outdoor Adventures office located next to Gottschalk Marine on Camp Lejeune. To learn more, call (910)-451-1440 or visit mccslejeune-newriver.com/outdoor.
2020 Grand Prix Series Registration
Dates continuous through Feb. of 2020, MCB Camp Lejeune, MCAS New River
Registration for the 2020 Grand Prix Series is now open. The TRIFECTA returns in 2020, consisting of the X-Treme Endurance 12K+ Challenge, St. Paddy’s Engineer 5-Mile Challenge and the Mud, Sweat & Tears 5-Mile Run. Series events take place on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Marine Corps Air Station New River and Stone Bay. To register or to learn more, visit http://www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/grandprix or call (910)-451-0025.
Friday Night Bowling League
Fridays, 6:20 p.m., Bonnyman Bowling Center, MCB Camp Lejeune
All skill levels are welcome in this co-ed, handicapped league. Teams consistent of four people, and late registrations will be accepted through Oct. There are also co-ed, handicapped leagues at 6:20 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. To learn more or to register, call (910)-451-5121 or (910)-577-1545. You may also register on the day of league play.
Family Fun Run – Galloping Ghost Run
Oct. 5, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Tarawa Terrace Community Center, MCB Camp Lejeune
Come dressed in your Halloween costume at this free family fun run with special treats for everyone. Choose either a one or three mile course. Register on-site at 8 a.m. Race begins at 8:30 a.m. This event is pet-friendly and strollers are welcome. MCCS encourages and supports the participation of individuals of all abilities in its programs and facilities. To learn more, call (910)-450-1687.