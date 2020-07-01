Free Fishing Day
July 3-4, Camp Lejeune managed ponds
In support of Free Fishing Day and to encourage families to enjoy the managed ponds on base, the Camp Lejeune Environmental Conservation Branch (ECON) is waiving the requirement to have a base fishing permit to fish in the managed ponds on July 3 and 4 and is providing free bait while supplies last at the Conservation Law Enforcement Office on Old Sawmill Road.
3-Day Golf Mini Camps
Various dates throughout the summer, Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., Paradise Point Golf Course, MCB Camp Lejeune
There are two sessions for each age group (6-9 and 10-12) per month through August. All skills levels are welcome. Participants get to play on the course the third day. Cost is $40 per child. Space is limited. Open to the public. For more information or to register call (910) 451-5445.
Customer Appreciation Day
Every Thursday, all day, Paradise Point Golf Course, MCB Camp Lejeune
Enjoy an 18-hole round of golf for just $23 with a cart included each Thursday on Customer Appreciation Day. Golfers should be aware of the social distancing rules implemented by the course. For more info, call (910) 451-5445.
Ladies’ Night Out Golf Clinic
Monday, July 6 to Thursday, July 9, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Paradise Point Golf Course, MCB Camp Lejeune
Learn the fundamentals of golf. Attend just one clinic or all four. Clinics are held 6-7 p.m. Cost is $10 for each clinic. Topics covered include fundamentals (Day 1), putting and chipping (Day 2), driver and fairway woods (Day 3) and course management (Day 4). For more info or to register call (910) 451-5445.
Softball Points Derby
July 7-10, Harry Agganis Softball Field and New River Softball Fields, MCB Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River
The derbies will be broken into 15 minutes time slots with 10 batters per slot to abide by social distancing. Batters get 13 pitches. Points values range between zero and four. Camp Lejeune Derby begins July 7 and the New River Derby begins July 9. Register for the Lejeune Derby at the Camp Lejeune Sports Office at Goettge Memorial Field House or by calling (910) 451-2710. Register for the New River Derby at the New River Sports Office, Bldg. AS-4000, or by calling (910) 449-5844. The registration deadline is July 6.
Paradise Point Open
Saturday, July 11, 9 a.m. to July 12 at 2 p.m., Paradise Point Golf Course, MCB Camp Lejeune
Register for this event by July 8 to compete in a Paradise Point Grand Slam Series event. Tournament consists of two 18-hole rounds scored by stroke play (both gross and net). Players must have a USGA handicap. Cost is $25 per golfer plus cart and greens fee. Event is open to the public. For more info, visit www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/golf or call (910) 451-5445.
Free Gun Rental Weekend
Saturday, July 11, 9 a.m. to July 12, 4 p.m., (McIntyre-Parks Recreational Shooting Complex, R-100 Old Sawmill Rd, MCB Camp Lejeune
Free gun rental valid for authorized patrons and guests ages 10 and older. Ages 10-17 must be accompanied by an authorized parent/guardian. For more info call (910) 451-3889.
Monthly Scramble
Saturday, July 18, 8:30 a.m., Paradise Point Golf Course, MCB Camp Lejeune
Monthly Scrambles are held on the third Saturday of each month, weather permitting. Scrambles begin at 8:30 a.m. Register by 8 a.m. in the Pro Shop. There is a computer draw from players’ USGA Handicaps with players ranked A through D. Cost is $10 per person, plus cart and greens fee. Open to the public. For more info call (910) 451-5445.
Junior Golf League - Parent/Child
Sunday, July 19, 2 p.m., Paradise Point Golf Course MCB Camp Lejeune
The Junior Golf League is the perfect introduction to tournament golf for ages 6 through 17. Round is nine holes. Cost is $15 per event. Register by the Thursday before each event at the Pro Shop. For more info call (910) 451-5445.
Moonlight Kayaking Tour (Ages 16+)
Friday, July 31, 7:30 p.m. 9:30 p.m., Gottschalk Marina, MCB Camp Lejeune
Experience Camp Lejeune at night on the water. Let the full moon guide you on a tour along the water’s edge. Cost is $20 per person. Register online at www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/outdoor or at the Outdoor Adventures office by Gottschalk Marina.
$5 Fridays Archery Day Pass
Fridays through Sept. 4, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., McIntyre-Parks Recreational Shooting Complex, R-100 Old Sawmill Road, MCB Camp Lejeune
Take advantage of this five dollar Archery Day Pass special on Fridays. Special does not include a bow rental. Event is open to all authorized patrons and their guests. Remember to use proper social distancing measures. For more info, call (910) 451-3889 or visit www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/shoot.
Xtreme Family Fun Night
Thursdays, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., New River Bowling Center, MCAS New River
Cost for cosmic, blacklight bowling is $20 per lane for two hours with up to 5 bowlers and shoes included. For more info call (910) 449-4921.
Thursday Scramble
Thursdays, 5 p.m., Paradise Point Golf Course, MCB Camp Lejeune
Join us every Thursday night for our 9-hole, 4-person scramble. Play begins with a shotgun start at 5:30 p.m. Register individually by 5 p.m. Cost is $20 per golfer and includes cart and greens fee. Prize fund depends on the size of the field. Open to the public. For more info call (910) 451-5445.
Monday Night Par-3 Series
Mondays, 5 p.m., Paradise Point Golf Course, MCB Camp Lejeune
Pro Staff will pick the 9-hole course each week, either the Gold or Scarlet. Each hole will be shortened to the length of a Par 3. Different games will be held each week, including but not limited to combined score, scramble and alternate shot. Cost is $20 per person and includes cart, greens fee and prize fund. Register on-site before the event. Open to the public and all skill levels. For more info call (910) 451-5445.
Base Championship
Saturday, August 22, 9 a.m. to Aug. 23, 2 p.m., Paradise Point Golf Course, MCB Camp Lejeune
Compete in this tournament for a chance to be named the 2020 Camp Lejeune Golf Champion. Register by August 19. Cost is $25 per golfer, plus cart and greens fee. Tournament consists of two 18-hole rounds scored by stroke play both gross and net. Players must have a USGA handicap. For more info, visit www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/golf or call (910) 451-5445.
Free Archery Day Pass
Saturday, August 15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McIntyre-Parks Recreational Shooting Complex, MCB Camp Lejeune
Bow rentals not included. Open to all authorized patrons and their guests. For more info call (910) 451-3889 or visit www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/shoot.
Marine Corps Half Marathon
Saturday, Sept. 12, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., Goettge Memorial Field House, MCB Camp Lejeune
This race is a scenic flat run and lends itself to setting personal best records. It’s ideal for experienced half marathon runners as well as beginners. This race, which includes a five mile option, is the finale of the 2020 Grand Prix Series Trifecta. Runners who already completed the X-treme Endurance and St. Paddy’s Engineer Challenges, and were planning on completing the Trifecta, can still earn the Trifecta medal by completing either the Marine Corps Half Marathon or five mile option. Register early for the best value. For registration info, visit www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/grandprix.
