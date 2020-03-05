It hasn’t been a straight and narrow path for All-Marine wrestler 1st Lt. Terrence Zaleski, a Jacksonville native and Armed Forces Champion, but it’s what made him into who is today.
U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Terrence Zaleski is a hometown hero of sorts.
The All-Marine wrestler is the son of a retired Marine Corps gunnery sergeant and was born and raised in Jacksonville, North Carolina. He wrestled for three years at White Oak High School before moving to Havelock and winning a state title for the Rams his senior season.
But Zaleski’s road to becoming a two-time Armed Forces Champion hasn’t exactly been a smooth ride.
“My career has always been a work in progress,” Zaleski said, having recently returned to town after winning his first two gold medals at the Armed Forces Championship, his first competition since suffering injuries last summer. “Every time I climb back up, I get knocked back down a little bit.”
Take, for instance, his college career, which began at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
Before completing his redshirt freshman year in 2011, the program got cut, prompting the team’s coach, now All-Marine Wrestling Team Head Coach Jason Loukides, to train Zaleski and others from the team, including current All-Marine wrestler 1st Lt. Jamel Johnson, for the Greco-Roman Senior circuit in a garage-turned-gym.
Three years later, Zaleski took bronze at the U.S. Open, his first breakthrough moment in Greco.
Following the high of medaling at the senior level, Zaleski felt a new low when he was on the cusp of a national championship at UNC-Pembroke, only to suffer an injury after being ranked as high as fourth.
“Life hits you like that,” Zaleski said. “Sometimes it’s about how resilient can you be.”
After college, Zaleski commissioned into the Marine Corps, something he hadn’t planned on doing, but an opportunity he seized.
Fresh out of The Basic School, Zaleski got orders to the All-Marine Wrestling Team and returned home to Jacksonville.
Since then, Zaleski has won four Armed Forces medals and a bronze in international competition, but he isn’t all about the medals. As a communication strategy and operations officer, and a former graphic arts student, Zaleski has been instrumental in promoting the online presence of the team while teaching his teammates the trade along the way.
“The environment we try to build is just being leaders amongst yourselves, amongst your peers and acquiring skills that you could use outside of wrestling, outside of your MOS and that will take you and carry you forward in life,” Zaleski said.
Off base and in the community, Zaleski has a strong foundation of support.
“This town shows me a lot of love every time people see me out,” Zaleski said. “I really do appreciate that love and appreciation. It fuels my drive to want to demand better for myself.”
The Marine Corps ethos has been especially important in his development.
“There’s something that’s engraved in you as a Marine that just says ‘I’m going to grind it out, I’m going to push you until you can’t go no more and I am going to keep pushing you into the mat.’ That’s what makes us special,” Zaleski said.
According to Zaleski, it is that warrior spirit that enables All-Marine wrestlers to compete with the best in the world. He’s also thankful for the Jacksonville community and everyone who helped him along the way.
“I am just grateful for all the support that I have had on this journey to get to where I am at today from my coaches, my parents, my friends, family (and) everyone,” Zaleski said.
Zaleski will head to Penn State University for the Olympic Team Trials in April.