Stacked is the 2019 MCCS Lejeune-New River intramural softball league champion thanks to a 21-7 victory over the Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune team (NMCCL) at Harry Agganis Softball Stadium on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Aug. 13.
Stacked got off to a quick start, scoring four runs in the top half of the first inning, and never looked back.
After getting one run in the bottom half of the first and giving up two runs to Stacked in the top of the second, the NMCCL Goats showed resilience to tie things up 6-6 with a five-run second inning. A bases-clearing triple from pitcher HM3 Ashley Acker highlighted the inning for NMCCL.
The Goats’ momentum was short-lived, though. In the top of the third, Stacked scored nine runs, including a home run from Holly Ferreira, to help build a comfortable 15-6 lead.
Stacked went on to add another run in fourth before scoring five in the fifth to put away the NMCCL Goats for good.
Stacked head coach Troy Lenhardt, a retired Marine Corps gunnery sergeant, knew coming into the season that his team had a good shot at the title.
“We came in very deep, so we expected to win, but these teams out here, especially the Goats, they gave us a good run,” Lenhardt said.
One factor that helped give Stacked an edge on the competition was the mentality its players brought to the field.
“The whole thing with this group is we like to have fun,” Lenhardt said. “They love softball, they love having fun and they love competition.”
Whereas Stacked was a team made up of military spouses and softball players who play competitively across the region, the NMCCL Goats were made up of mostly active-duty personnel from the Navy, including several who were just picking up the sport.
Despite not having a squad with a ton of experience or superstar players, the Goats held their own this intramural softball season.
“It is very bittersweet, but I am beyond proud of my girls,” said HN Eddie Duncan, who oversees NMCCL’s intramural teams and helped coach the Goats this softball season. “We went from one win last season to making it to a championship. I couldn’t be prouder.”
The Goats were also coached by HN Irvin Ontiverous.
Stacked 4 2 9 1 5 - 21
NMCCL 1 5 0 1 0 - 7