On March 13, high schools across the state played what could be their final athletic contests of the spring season just weeks after it started.
A March 12 mandate from the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) determined all sports activities would be suspended from March 14 through April 6 at the earliest, leaving many to wonder if sports will resume at all this season given how drastically the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted life around the world.
Despite the looming stress of the suspension, county rivals White Oak and Southwest Onslow faced off in two five-inning games on Friday night as fans showed up to get one last look at live sports for at least several weeks.
In game one, the Stallions’ bats were on fire. Southwest scored eight runs in the third inning and had nine different players score runs as they galloped to a 9-1 victory.
Game two was a battle between pitchers and defenses. Down one run in the final inning, Southwest brought two batters to the plate with the bases loaded and a chance to take the lead, but White Oak pitcher Chad White struck out both to seal the 2-1 win and the series split.
White finished with eight strikeouts, went 1-2 at the plate and scored a run to lead the Vikings in the final game.
Southwest’s Jaden Gonzales went 3-6 at the plate in the double header, driving in two runs and scoring once as catcher Dominic Szybka went 3-5 with three singles and a run to help lead the Stallions (2-2).
The Vikings (3-2) saw an efficient performance from Nate Davis and Quintrel Pearson in both games. The two sophomores went a combined 3-7 at the plate in the series. Pearson stole a pair of bases and Davis recorded two singles.
The latest news on the suspension of high school sports in North Carolina can be found at nchsaa.org.
Game One
WOak 1 0 0 0 0 - 1
SWO 0 0 8 1 x - 9
Game Two
SWO 0 0 1 0 0 - 1
WOak 1 0 0 1 x - 2