Daily High Intensity Tactical Training workout plans will help you be active while social distancing.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak has prompted the shutdown of fitness facilities, High Intensity Tactical Training (HITT) staff members across the Marine Corps have designed daily HITT workouts that can be done at home with little to no equipment.
The workouts are broken down into sections, such as a dynamic warm up, task specific exercises, an endurance phase and then recovery activities. The daily workout plans are posted on the HITT Facebook page for the public to view.
Raymond Anderson, Camp Lejeune’s HITT Program Coordinator, said he has been keeping active with his family during the outbreak. They’ve found a yoga channel on YouTube that has helped them learn proper techniques and new poses to do. Finding similar resources online can be effective in helping you stay in shape while social distancing. Having a scheduled routine and designating specific days and times for certain activities is also a key to keeping fit during these challenging times.
If anyone ever has any questions or needs support, Anderson said to contact your local HITT Program Coordinator. Contact information for the HITT coordinators on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River is located at www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/hitt.
Additional resources can be found at www.fitness.marines.mil.