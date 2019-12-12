Weight lifters put their strength on display at Semper Fit’s Hard Corps Strongman Competition held at Stone Bay Fitness Center, Dec. 7.
The competition, modeled after the United States Strongman events, consisted of five different lifts – overhead medley, seated arm over arm pull, farmers carry, car deadlift and stone of steel over bar. Winners of each event earned one point as second place got two points and so on. The athlete with the lowest number of points at the end of the competition was declared the winner.
Though participants wanted to take home hardware, many of the competitors enjoyed the sense of community involved in the event.
“There is a lot of brotherhood to it,” said William Moore, a former Marine. “Everybody wants to see everybody succeed. Everybody is here to help everybody. That’s what I love about strength sports.”
Sgt. Kenneth Anglemire also appreciated the encouragement received from the other competitors.
“It’s definitely a friendly environment,” Anglemire said. “You don’t really get something like this in football or in hockey where [an opponent] is against you. In this, everybody is cheering each other up, and it’s not just to beat everybody, but I think to better yourself and to get stronger.”
The first Hard Corps series event of 2020 will be the Full Power Meet, consisting of squat, deadlift and bench press on Feb. 22 at Stone Bay Fitness Center. To learn more, visit https://www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/hardcorps.
Competition Results:
Women
1st Irene Hewett
2nd Melissa Yoshikawa
Men under 200 pounds
1st Ryan Jerigan
2nd Ian Morgan
3rd Brendon Post
Men over 200 pounds
1st Jeremy Tefft
2nd Daniel Evens
3rd Will Moore