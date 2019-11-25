The Swansboro High School girls’ basketball team kicked off the 2019-2020 season with a dominant victory over Lejeune High School on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Nov. 20. Swansboro led the entire game to pick up the non-conference win by a score of 56-4.
Noelle Miller led the Lady Pirates in scoring with 15 points as Grace McAllister scored nine points. 10 different players scored for Swansboro in the win.
Lejeune’s Jameela Rod scored the Lady Devil Pups’ only field goal of the night as freshman Sari Sims made a pair of free throws to round out the team’s scoring.
With a roster of five freshmen, a sophomore, a junior and two seniors, the young Lejeune girls’ team hopes to grow and improve under first-year coach Len Tarnowski.