The Swansboro High School girls’ basketball team remains undefeated following a 49-12 win at Dixon, Dec. 13. The Lady Pirates (9-0) have won by more than 20 points in eight games this season.
Swansboro’s full court press and a relentless attack on the basket helped them jump out to an early lead against Dixon. It was 35-0 well into the second quarter before Dixon (2-5) got on the board when Payton Jeffers grabbed an offensive rebound and scored.
After the fast start, Swansboro stayed locked in and continued to put the game out of Dixon’s reach.
The Lady Pirates were led by Noelle Miller, who scored 17 points on six of eight shooting, and Olivia Taylor who added 11. D’Jirah Simmons led Dixon with six points, four rebounds and three steals.
Swansboro will go for their 10th win on Thursday when they visit East Duplin. Dixon hosts Lejeune on Dec. 20.
SHS 26 9 14 0 49
DHS 0 8 0 4 12
Scoring:
Swansboro – Noelle Miller 17, Olivia Taylor 11, Grace McAllister 6, Callie Hermanson 5, Rylee Sprabary 4, Dichele Cantoral 3, Norah Patterson 2, Shanna Walton 1
Dixon – D’Jirah Simmons 6, Payton Jeffers 4, Madison Dugger 2