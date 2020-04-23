Swansboro High School senior shooting guard Isaiah Rodriguez has signed to continue his playing career at Methodist University in Fayetteville.
Rodriguez averaged just over 10 points and five rebounds per game last season for the Pirates, who finished 9-17 overall, and made the Onslow County Classic’s all-tournament team after leading Swansboro to a second place finish.
“I’ve been wanting to play college basketball my whole life,” Rodriguez said. “That was always the goal, to be able play an extra four years somewhere I could call home. When I finally got that offer, and was able to make my decision, it was a dream come true.”
Rodriguez will be teaming up with Living Water Christian’s Daekwon King, who committed to Methodist earlier this month. The two will strive to continue Methodist’s winning ways. The Monarchs won the USA South Tournament Championship in February to cap off their fourth-straight winning season.
Known as a sharpshooter, Rodriguez says he’ll use his best attribute - passing - to make an immediate impact at Methodist. He said hard work is what his teammates and fans can expect from him.
“I’m ready to go in, work as hard as I can and be able to make others around me better and just continue that winning tradition,” Rodriguez said.
Making the transition to a new school and city shouldn’t be too hard for Rodriguez, who said moving around as a military child had a big impact on him.
“It pretty much made me into who I am today,” Rodriguez said. “I got to travel the world, see a lot of places (and) meet a lot of new people. It built my social skills ... having to make new friends every move.”