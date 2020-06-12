Earlier this month, Swansboro High School coach and athletic director Kim Miller was given the Toby Webb Outstanding Coach Award from the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. Two coaches receive the award annually who have had noticeable impacts on both students and athletes at their school by encouraging them to succeed and learn life skills that will benefit them throughout their lives.
In her 23 years at Swansboro, Miller has coached volleyball, girls basketball and softball. She also has served as athletic director, sports medicine and P.E. teacher. During Hurricanes Florence and Matthew she played a large role in helping the emergency response team at the school, which was an emergency shelter.
Miller, a graduate of Southwest Onslow High School, is known as a person who cares deeply for her students and the overall well being of the local community in general.
“Her dedication to [students’] success results in the development of relationships between her and the students as well as the way they treat each other on the court or field,” Swansboro principal Helen Gross said in a NCHSAA press release. “Her expectations for their performance, and more importantly, attitude, can be seen in their sportsmanship and school spirit.”
Miller led the Swansboro girls basketball team to an 18-7 record last season.
Southwest Guilford baseball coach Anthony “Reid” Holmes was the male recipient. Holmes has helped provide free baseball instruction to inner-city youth programs in High Point. He has also helped raise thousands of dollars for childhood cancer research.
Each recipient of the Toby Webb Outstanding Coach Award is honored with a commemorative plaque and a $2,000 cash award.