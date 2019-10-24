Students at Lejeune High School will have a new winter sport to choose from this year. The swimming program is set to return to the school after more than a decade without one.
All students grades 9 through 12 are eligible to participate regardless of their experience level. Students will learn to swim the four competitive strokes of freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly according to Dawn Brown, the team’s coach.
Each athlete will have the option to compete in two individual events and two relay events in competitions against other Coastal 8 Conference (1A/2A) schools like East Carteret, Richlands and Croatan, as well as out-of-conference opponents.
From Brown’s perspective, the swim team at LHS will serve as an opportunity for students to feel a sense of belonging.
“For me, it’s really about goal setting, team building and team work,” said Brown, a physical education teacher at Johnson Primary School. “My goal is to make people feel comfortable in their school setting, (help them) have some friendships and know that they belong.”
Many people have contributed to the effort to bring the swim team back to LHS, including Todd Curkendall, superintendent for Camp Lejeune Community schools, Dana Sutherland, the school’s principal, Debra Bryant, the athletic director, and Julie Fulton, school liaison.
Parents of students interested in swimming for the school team, or participating in any winter sport, must attend the mandatory North Carolina High School Athletic Association meeting at LHS on Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. Swim tryouts will be held on Oct. 30.
The swim team is scheduled to begin its season on Nov. 20 at the Twin Rivers YMCA in New Bern.