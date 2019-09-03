The 8th Communication Battalion (8th Comm. Bn.) intramural soccer team had five different players score goals in a 5-1 win over Ammo Company (Ammo Co.) at the intramural soccer field on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Aug. 29.
With the win, 8th Comm. Bn. improved to 3-3 on the season, good enough to clinch a playoff spot. Ammo Co. ended its season with a record of 1-4-2.
Two of Ammo Co.’s leaders this season were Cpl. Jacob Guitierrez and Lance Cpl. Glenn Delavega.
“Our main priority was to have fun,” Guitierrez said after the game. “Winning is nice, too, but that’s not the point of this. The point is to bring us together and to build that bond.”
Ammo Co.’s lone goal came from Cpl. C.J. Peirria.
8th Comm. Bn. got goals from Sgt. Danny Nunez, Sgt. Alberto Diaz, Cpl. Brandon Carroll, Cpl. Kayson Montgomery and Cpl. Nathaniel Olsen.
“Being able to play soccer while being in the Marine Corps is definitely one of the best things (I enjoy most). Besides doing my job, being able to play a sport that I love,” said Staff Sgt. Omar Guevara of 8th Comm. Bn.
8th Comm. Bn. is scheduled to play MAG-26 in the first round of the Lejeune-New River Sports intramural soccer playoffs on Sept. 9 at 7:15 at the intramural soccer field on MCB Camp Lejeune.
The Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune (5-0-2) and 2d Maintenance Battalion (7-0-0) teams both earned first-round byes in the six-team playoff.
The championship game will be played on Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. on MCB Camp Lejeune.