For over three quarters of a century, local Marines and Sailors, residents of Onslow County, and frequenters of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and the Jacksonville area have been able to read about local sports each week in the Camp Lejeune Globe.
As far back as the mid-1940s, the pages of The Globe’s Sports section featured tales of bouts at the Montford Point Camp Boxing Show or about golfing legend Ben Hogan, a U.S. Army lieutenant stationed at Camp Davis, playing in a golfing exhibition at Paradise Point Golf Course, among other stories of sports happening on base.
Fast forward more than seven decades, in the pages of The Globe’s Sports section there have been stories of Marine wrestlers climbing the world rankings, Marines competing against other service branches and local teens accomplishing feats of their own.
Though the content and look of Globe Sports has changed over the years, its mission to serve the local community has not.
Here’s what a couple of our readers had to say about Globe Sports.
“Sports was always the section that I looked for to see who was doing what,” said retired Sgt. Maj. Michael Cline. “We’ve got a lot of Marines that have participated in the Olympics for a lot of different sports. The Globe has provided a lot of that information. It has also excelled as far as reaching out to our youth, the school environments and so many other programs, [like] the intramural sports, and giving them a voice.”
“The Globe has always been the number one supporter of Lejeune High School athletes,” said LHS alumnus and trainer Lisa Beavers. “I have enjoyed reading about the accomplishments of our amazing athletes in our ‘hometown’ paper.”
As the Globe Sports section signs off for the final time, we want to say thank you to the readers, all of our nation’s service members, veterans and their families.
“It meant a lot to be covering service members,” said Matthew Sokol, Globe Sports writer from 2018 to 2019. “They’re serving us and their country, so it meant a lot to be able to enter their lives for a moment and get their story. Covering the Marines and their children, the Devil Pups, was a really humbling experience and I’ll miss it everyday.”