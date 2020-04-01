Walk, run, hike or bike
- Travel is allowed for these outdoor activities.
Play Golf
- Travel is allowed for golfing.
- Disc golf courses remain open in Jacksonville, Richlands and Emerald Isle.
Workout from home
- Visit the High Intensity Tactical Training (HITT) Facebook page for daily at home workout plans.
- Find a fitness channel on YouTube or other online resources.
- Implement a routine and stick to a schedule.
Play Tennis
- Tennis is a great social distancing sport.
Important: All outdoor activity must abide by social distancing requirements, which state it is mandatory that individuals stay six feet or more away from each other and not gather in crowds with ten or more people in a single space.