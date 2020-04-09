This region has quality teams in the middle of the pack that make for some interesting matchups. Let’s take a closer look.
The virtual locks: None.
Some might say that Baylor was the outright favorite to win this region, but I think a win over Ohio State or Louisville in the Sweet Sixteen would have been a tall task for the Bears. They had lost three of their last five games, two of which were to West Virginia and TCU.
Upset picks and a potential Cinderella: No. 6 Virginia over No. 3 Michigan State and No. 4 Louisville over No. 1 Baylor.
With the ACC’s longest active winning streak at eight games, Virginia was poised to play spoiler in the NCAA tournament. Led by bigman Mamadi Diakite and point guard Kihei Clark, the Cavaliers went 15-5 in ACC play and led the nation in scoring defense, giving up just 52.4 points per game.
Another ACC team that finished second to Duke with a 15-5 record in league play was Louisville. Jordan Nwora was scoring 18 points a game and knocking down 40% of his three-point attempts. The Cards had balanced scoring from the rest of the team and could have sent some teams home early.
The tossups: No. 8 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 9 Rutgers and No. 7 Illinois vs. No. 10 USC.
Saint Mary’s is always a team to keep an eye on from the West Coast Conference. The Gaels had another solid year, beating BYU twice and surviving Wisconsin in overtime. Jordan Ford was a real force for St. Mary’s, too. The senior scored nearly 22 points a game on almost 50 percent shooting.
I think Illinois would have squeaked by USC in a close one based on the strength of the Big Ten this season and the lack of an elite team in the Pac-12.
The Regional Final: No. 6 Virginia over No. 4 Louisville, 61-58.
Following a national title a year ago, Virginia had as good a shot as any team to make the Final Four. Tony Bennett is a premier coach and had a good enough team to make a deep run again. Braxton Key and Jay Huff would have stepped up to support Diakite and Clark as the Cavs could have been one of the last teams standing.
