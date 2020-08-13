Local golfers teamed up to play in the Red & White Golf Tournament, a Paradise Point Golf Course favorite, on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, August 8-9.
Following Saturday’s two-person team match play rounds, the Red and White teams were tied at 24 points a piece heading into the final day of the tournament. On Sunday, the White Team took the lead in the individual matches and “never looked back”, said head pro John Johnson.
The White Team, captained by Bob Simpson, ended up defeating the Red Team, led by Captain James Simpson, by a margin of 11 points with a final score of 77.5 to 66.5.
The Paradise Point Golf Course Base Championship will be held Saturday, Aug. 22 and Sunday, Aug. 23. Registration closes on Aug. 19. The entry fee is $25 per golfer for the two-day stroke play tournament. To register, stop by the pro shop or call (910) 451-5445.
Day One: White 24, Red 24
Day Two: White 53.5, Red 42.5
Final: White 77.5, Red 66.5